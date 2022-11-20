Shesterkin allowed a goal on 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Shesterkin gave up a goal with 17 seconds left in the third period, denying him a shutout after a strong start. He still collected his fourth win in his last five outings, improving to 9-2-3 with a 2.34 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 14 starts this season. The 26-year-old netminder is showing his Vezina win last year was no fluke as he continues to look like one of the best goalies in the league. He'll likely split the next two games with Jaroslav Halak, as the Rangers finish their trip out west versus the Kings on Tuesday and the Ducks on Wednesday.