Shesterkin made 33 saves Thursday as the Rangers upended the Wild, 7-3.

Shesterkin, who earned the win during the Rangers' season opener Tuesday, is continuing from where he left off last season. Two starts, two wins. The 2022 Vezina Trophy recipient blocked out the Lightning during a 3-1 season-opening win last Tuesday, turning aside 25 shots. He was busier Thursday, facing 36 shots, but after entering the locker room with an early 3-0 lead, Shesterkin made sure the Wild failed to mount a late rally.