Shesterkin made 31 saves in a 6-3 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

New York is last in the Eastern Conference with 64 points and is five points behind Florida, the next closest team. Shesterkin is doing his part, though -- he's 22-14-6 with one shutout, 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage in 43 starts this year. That GAA is 12th best in the NHL among goalies with at least 21 games played. His save percentage is eighth best. Shesterkin's 22 wins put him in a three-way tie with Dan Vladar and Jakub Dobes for 15th overall.