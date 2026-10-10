Shesterkin (lower body) will be out for the remainder of the 2026-27 season, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com on Saturday.

Shesterkin sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's 3-1 loss to Washington. He had to be helped off the ice after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he fell in the crease. Shesterkin had a 3-1-0 record with a 1.79 GAA and a .927 save percentage in five appearances this campaign. Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is still at least four weeks from returning, so the Rangers will lean on Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin (lower body), who is expected to be recalled from AHL Hartford.