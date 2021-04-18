Shestsherkin made 30 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

His shutout streak against New Jersey got snapped midway through the second period, but Shesterkin still notched his third straight win over the Devils. He's only lost once in regulation in his last nine outings, going 6-1-2, and on the season the 25-year-old sports a sharp 2.28 GAA and .925 save percentage.