Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Draws start Sunday
Shesterkin will patrol the crease for Sunday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin will make his third NHL straight after watching from the sidelines for the last three contests. He won each of his first two starts, allowing six goals on a combined 81 shots. For now, it seems the Rangers are content using a three-man rotation in the net.
