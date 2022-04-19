Shesterkin will be stationed between the pipes at home against Winnipeg, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has won three out of his last four outings, posting two shutouts during that span, including a 20-save shutout against Detroit on Saturday. The 26-year-old Vezina candidate is now 35-11-4 with a stellar 2.05 GAA and .935 save percentage. He's 20-5-3 with a .940 save percentage at home this season.