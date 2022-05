Shesterkin stopped 20 of 21 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to Carolina in Game 2.

Shesterkin allowed just one goal on 21 shots but the Rangers' offense failed to generate anything at the other end as they now face a 2-0 series deficit. The 26-year-old netminder now has a .914 save percentage through nine starts in the playoffs. Shesterkin will likely be back in goal Sunday as the series shifts to New York for Game 3.