Shesterkin allowed two goals on 22 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Shesterkin allowed a goal to Jack Hughes early in the first period before settling down, holding the Devils off the board until Jonas Siegenthaler's tally midway through the third. However, the Rangers' offense couldn't get much going, ultimately falling 3-1 as the Devils evened the series 2-2. Overall, Shesterkin has been solid this postseason, sporting a .941 save percentage after going 37-13-8 with a .916 save percentage in the regular season. The 27-year-old netminder will likely be back in net for Thursday's Game 5 when the series moves back to New Jersey.