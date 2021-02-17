Shesterkin stopped 32 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

New Jersey's final goal was scored into an empty net. Shesterkin made some big saves early and was mostly victimized by bad luck, as the first three Devils goals all deflected off someone before getting past him. The 25-year-old is only 3-5-1 to begin the season, a far cry from his 10-2-0 record last year, but Shesterkin's 2.36 GAA and .918 save percentage indicate there's no cause for alarm.