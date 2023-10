Shesterkin stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

It was a strong start to the season for Shesterkin, who allowed just one goal on 24 shots en route to the 100th win of his career. The 27-year-old netminder went 37-13-8 last season with a .916 save percentage and 2.48 GAA. Shesterkin should see a heavy workload again this year -- he'll likely be back between the pipes Saturday when the Rangers visit the Blue Jackets.