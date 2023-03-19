Shesterkin stopped the 33 shots he faced in the Rangers' 6-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Shesterkin earned his second shutout of the season and the 10th of his career. His efforts Saturday also extended his winning streak to five games, and he has allowed just nine goals on 155 shots in that span. Shesterkin has a 32-11-7 record, 2.57 GAA and .912 save percentage in 50 outings this season.