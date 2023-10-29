Shesterkin stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

With this victory, Shesterkin has won consecutive outings for the first time this season. The Canucks scored a power-play goal in the second period and a shorthanded tally in the third, but the Rangers' offense converted on three of five power-play chances. Shesterkin is now 4-2-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .900 save percentage through six games. The Rangers wrap up their road trip Monday in Winnipeg.