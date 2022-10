Shesterkin didn't have a standout night statistically Monday, but he did enough to help the Rangers to a 6-4 win over the Ducks.

Shesterkin, the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner, has earned wins during his first three starts this season. Monday's effort likely will not be highlighted on his resume. The 26-year-old netminder allowed four goals on 22 shots. It's not the type of effort fantasy managers expect from one of the NHL's top netminders, but at least he remained unbeaten.