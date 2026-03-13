Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Earns third straight win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Shesterkin has won his last three starts and has allowed two goals or fewer in those of those wins. It might be too late for the Rangers to mount a late playoff push, but Shesterkin should remain a valuable fantasy asset in most formats. He owns a 2.78 GAA and a .905 save percentage in six appearances since the Olympic break, going 4-0-2 in that span.
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