Shesterkin made 27 of 29 saves to secure his third consecutive victory in Monday's clash with Winnipeg.

Shesterkin has been fantastic to start the season, going 5-2-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .905 save percentage in his first seven contests. The 27-year-old backstop trails only Alexandar Georgiev and Jonas Johansson for most games played this season and should easily cruise to the 60-game threshold, barring an extended injury absence.