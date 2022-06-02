Shesterkin stopped 37 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Shesterkin was excellent in Wednesday's series-opening victory, allowing just two goals on 39 shots. The Vezina finalist has won five of his last six starts and now sports a .929 save percentage in the playoffs. Shesterkin will try to keep his momentum going into Friday's Game 2 as the Rangers look to claim a 2-0 series lead.