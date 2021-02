Shesterkin made a season-high 35 saves in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It was the fourth loss in Shesterkin's last five appearances, although he's performed rather well during that stretch, posting a .926 save percentage. In fact, if you expand the sample size by two more games, Shesterkin owns a sparkling .932 mark for the entire month of February. The 25-year-old will try to get back into the win column Friday and Sunday against Boston.