Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Elite start to season continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin made 37 saves in a 4-0 victory over Buffalo on Thursday.
It was his 22nd NHL shutout. Shesterkin bailed his team out several times on the night. He's looked superstar sharp in his first two games this season, allowing just one goal on 65 shots. Shesterkin is looking to bounce back from a somewhat off 2024-25 where he registered the worst statistical season of his career. He went 27-29-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage. So far, so good.
