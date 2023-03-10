Shesterkin stopped 23 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The two teams traded goals through two periods before a scoreless third, but the Rangers never led until Mika Zibanejad put home the only successful attempt in the shootout. Shesterkin has three wins in his last four starts and is now two victories shy of his second straight 30-win campaign, but his performance has been shaky lately -- since the All-Star break, the 27-year-old netminder has a 3.45 GAA and .870 save percentage despite a 7-3-0 record.