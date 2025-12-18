Shesterkin was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Thursday's road clash with St. Louis, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Shesterkin has played in 10 of the Rangers' last 12 outings, posting a 6-3-1 record, 2.60 GAA and .906 save percentage. The Russian backstop is currently tied with Karel Vejmelka for the league lead in starts with 27, and could find himself in the mix for the Vezina Trophy if he can start putting together a string of victories.