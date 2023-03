Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus Washington.

Shesterkin needs just one more victory to reach the 30-win threshold for the second straight year. Four of the Ranger's next five contests are against Metropolitan Division opponents, so Sherterkin will need to be on top of his game to help maintain New York's playoff spot.