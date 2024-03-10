Shesterkin is set to start at home against St. Louis on Saturday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin will attempt to bounce back after allowing three goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Monday. He has a 26-13-2 record, 2.67 GAA and .910 save percentage over 41 appearances in 2023-24. St. Louis ranks 26th offensively this year with 2.79 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Shesterkin.