Shesterkin is expected to start in Thursday's home game against Boston, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Shesterkin saved 53 of 56 shots over his previous two games. He's 20-7-6 with a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage in 33 contests this season. The Bruins have won three straight games to push their record up to 35-5-4.