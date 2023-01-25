Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Shesterkin saved 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 6-2 victory over Florida. He has a 21-8-6 record, 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage in 35 games in 2022-23. The Maple Leafs have won three of their last four contests while scoring 16 goals over that span.