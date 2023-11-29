Shesterkin will guard the home net in Wednesday's game against Detroit, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin's been great this campaign with an 8-4-0 record, 2.59 GAA and .914 save percentage in 12 contests. However, he did leave something to be desired in his last start Monday, allowing four goals on 38 shots in a 5-1 loss to Buffalo. The Red Wings rank fourth offensively this year with 3.70 goals per game, so they're unlikely to make life easy for Shesterkin.