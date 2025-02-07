Shesterkin was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, and is slated to patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Friday.

Shesterkin snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday, stopping 15 shots in a 3-2 victory over Boston. Shesterkin is 18-18-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He has been inconsistent this season and thus far it's his worst year in the NHL during his six-season career. The Penguins are generating 2.87 goals per game, 17th in the NHL this season.