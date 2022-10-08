Shesterkin is expected to be the road goalie Saturday as the Rangers face the Islanders, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin was the Vezina Trophy winner in 2021-22 and finished third in Hart Trophy voting. He was sensational last season, going 36-13-4 with a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
