Shesterkin is expected to be the road goalie Sunday as the Rangers face the Islanders, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant made the announcement Saturday. Shesterkin was the Vezina Trophy winner in 2021-22 and finished third in Hart Trophy voting. He was sensational last season, going 36-13-4 with a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage.