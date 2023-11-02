Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Thursday, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin has won his last three starts, giving him a 5-2-0 record to go with a 2.56 GAA and .905 save percentage. He will face divisional rival Carolina, who have scored 37 times in 10 games, fourth-best in the NHL.