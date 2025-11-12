Shesterkin is set to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin stopped 27 of 30 shots en route to a 6-3 win over Nashville in his last start Monday. He's 5-6-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 13 outings this year. Tampa Bay has an 8-5-2 record and ranks 16th in goals per game with 3.07.