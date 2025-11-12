Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Expected to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin is set to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Shesterkin stopped 27 of 30 shots en route to a 6-3 win over Nashville in his last start Monday. He's 5-6-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 13 outings this year. Tampa Bay has an 8-5-2 record and ranks 16th in goals per game with 3.07.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Finally wins on home ice•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting against Nashville•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Surrenders four goals•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Facing Islanders•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets no help in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes versus Canes•