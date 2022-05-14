Shesterkin allowed three goals on 34 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.

This game looked ticketed for overtime until Chris Kreider's shot deflected up and over Penguins goalie Louis Domingue late in the third period. Shesterkin was solid after a shaky start to the game, earning his second straight win. He's still allowed at least three goals in five of his six appearances, but there's no reason to assume the 26-year-old won't be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's decisive Game 7.