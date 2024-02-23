Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Don't look now, but Shesterkin is back in elite form after a bumpy beginning to the season. The 28-year-old netminder has won five straight starts while allowing only 10 goals on 183 shots (.945 save percentage), and over his last 11 outings Shesterkin is 8-2-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .920 save percentage. The red-hot Rangers have climbed to the top of the Metropolitan Division and sit one point back of the Bruins for the top spot in the Eastern Conference -- Jonathan Quick has been a reliable fill-in while Shesterkin got himself sorted out, but now that he has, expect New York to lean more heavily on its workhorse goalie down the stretch.