Shesterkin allowed one goal on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Shesterkin picked up where he left off prior to the holiday break, stretching his winning streak to four games. He has allowed just seven goals over that span, and Shesterkin's back to his usual superstar level following a slight wobble after a lower-body injury in November. This is arguably the best team the soon-to-be 28-year-old netminder has had in front of him since his NHL debut in 2020, as the Rangers lead the league standings in point percentage.