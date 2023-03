Shesterkin will be between the visiting pipes in Boston on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has won his last two starts, giving up four goals on 56 shots. Overall, the 27-year-old is 27-10-7 with a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage. He will have a tough matchup facing the league-leading Bruins, who have an astounding 101 points in 61 games.