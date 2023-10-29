Shesterkin will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Canucks, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin watched from the bench as Jonathan Quick shut out the Oilers on Thursday. Through five games this season, Shesterkin has alternated between good and bad starts, going 3-2-0 with a 2.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Canucks have scored 13 times during their three-game winning streak, but they're on the second half of a back-to-back for Saturday's game.