Shesterkin will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Canucks, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin watched from the bench as Jonathan Quick shut out the Oilers on Thursday. Through five games this season, Shesterkin has alternated between good and bad starts, going 3-2-0 with a 2.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Canucks have scored 13 times during their three-game winning streak, but they're on the second half of a back-to-back for Saturday's game.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Picks up win in Calgary•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated to face Flames•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets hook against Preds•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Shuts down visiting Coyotes•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Set to face Coyotes•