Shesterkin will guard the home goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin didn't start the last two games, which functioned to serve as rest around his All-Star appearance. The 27-year-old went 4-2-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .916 save percentage in eight outings in January. He'll be facing a Canucks team that is still looking for consistency, having gone 2-3-1 over its last six games.