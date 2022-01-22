Shesterkin will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Coyotes, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin will get the second half of a back-to-back after Alexandar Georgiev lost to the Hurricanes on Friday. Shesterkin has won his last five starts, allowing just eight goals and racking up two shutouts in that span. He'll have a great matchup Saturday, as the Coyotes have averaged just 2.21 goals per game this season.