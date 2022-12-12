Shesterkin will guard the crease at home against New Jersey on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has won three straight games, including a pair of dominant outings against Colorado and Vegas in which he combined to stop 66 of 68 shots. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is now sporting a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 21 outings on the year. He'll get another tough test Monday against a Devils team that is averaging the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL.