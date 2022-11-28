Shesterkin will get the starting nod at home against the Devils on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin stumbled in his last outing, coughing up four goals -- all during the third period -- on 32 shots in Saturday's loss to Edmonton. Prior to that, he had allowed three or fewer goals in five straight outings, going 4-0-1 during that stretch. On the year, Shesterkin is 10-3-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He'll have a tough test against a New Jersey squad that's scoring the third-most goals per game.