Shesterkin will be in goal at home against the Devils on Tuesday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Shesterkin snapped his four-game losing streak against the Panthers on Sunday, turning aside 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win. The Russian netminder has yet to face the Devils this season, but he's fared pretty well against them throughout his career, going 11-7-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 21 regular-season games.