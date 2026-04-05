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Shesterkin will be between the home pipes Sunday versus Washington, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday, but he won back-to-back starts prior to that. The Russian netminder is 24-17-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 48 outings this season. Both teams are on the second half of a back-to-back Sunday -- the Capitals are coming off a 6-2 win over the Sabres, while the Rangers defeated the Red Wings by a 4-1 score.

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