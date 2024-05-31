Shesterkin turned aside 34 of 36 shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Shesterkin had another great performance in Thursday's loss, but he wasn't able to steal the win for New York. It's his second consecutive loss after wins in Game 2 and Game 3 of the series. Shesterkin lost consecutive games one other time this postseason against Carolina, and a win followed in that instance. The Rangers will need that trend to continue as they look to stave off elimination in Game 6 on Saturday night in Florida. Overall this postseason, Shesterkin has a record of 10-5 with a 2.36 GAA and a .927 save percentage.