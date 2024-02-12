Shesterkin will protect the home net Monday against Calgary, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a 28-save performance in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago. He has surrendered three or more goals in four of his past five outings en route to a 2-2-1 record. Shesterkin has gone 20-12-1 this season with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 33 games played. The Flames sit 16th in the league with 3.13 goals per contest this campaign.