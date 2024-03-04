Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Panthers on Monday.

Shesterkin was pretty solid in his last start Saturday against the Maple Leafs, turning aside 31 of 34 shots, but he was ultimately stuck with the loss in overtime. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Florida squad that's won four straight contests.