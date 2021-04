Shesterkin will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia.

Shesterkin was shelled in his last start, surrendering six goals on just 28 shots en route to an ugly 6-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. The 25-year-old goaltender will try to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a home matchup with a middling Flyers offense that's averaging 2.82 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.