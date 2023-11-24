Shesterkin will defend the visiting crease versus Philadelphia on Friday, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Shesterkin saw his five-game winning streak come to an end Monday as he gave up four goals on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss in Dallas. Overall, Shesterkin is 7-3-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage, He will face the Flyers, who are 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.26 goals per game.