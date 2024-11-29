Shesterkin will patrol the visiting crease in Philadelphia on Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin has lost his last three starts amid a flurry of shots on goal, allowing 11 goals on 122 shots as the Rangers are currently in a big slump. Shesterkin is 8-7-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 16 appearances this season. The Flyers are averaging 2.78 goals per game and 27.3 shots per game this season.
