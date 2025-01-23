Shesterkin will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has been red-hot of late as he has gone 164:03 without allowing a goal. Shesterkin is coming off back-to-back shutouts and is 16-15-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Flyers are averaging 3.02 goals per game, 15th in the NHL this season.