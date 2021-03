Shesterkin will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game versus Philadelphia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin played well in his return from injury Thursday against the Flyers, stopping 41 of 44 shots en route to a dominant 8-3 victory. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his eighth win of the season in a rematch with the same Philadelphia squad Saturday.